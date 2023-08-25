CEDT Election Statement- FULL TEXT

The Centre for Electoral Democracy Trust (CEDT) has released a statement regarding Zimbabwe’s harmonized elections held on August 23-24, 2023. CEDT, as an accredited Local Observer Mission, acknowledges that the elections took place in a peaceful environment but mentions delays in voting on August 23.

CEDT noted that the voters displayed a generally peaceful and positive attitude across the country, although there were incidents of violations.

Specifically, they observed inter-party skirmishes where alleged members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) confronted ZANU PF officials conducting exit poll surveys in Bikita and Norton. CEDT says these confrontations occurred beyond the designated 300-meter boundary from the polling stations.

Read the statement:

Zimbabwe took to the polls on the 23rd August 2023 in the Harmonised Elections to elect a President, Members of Parliament and Local Authority Councillors. The polls were however extended to the 24th of August 2023 following delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) in distributing ballot papers to several polling stations. As an accredited Local Observer Mission, the Centre for Electoral Democracy Trust (CEDT) wishes to make its pronouncements regarding the conduct of the elections.



