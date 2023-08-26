Mob Justice For Armed Robbers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Four suspected armed robbers were early yesterday morning apprehended by members of the public a few minutes after they had robbed and dumped a woman in the Mbare area.

The robbers, travelling in a Honda Fit, were apprehended after they were involved in an accident in Waterfalls area during a high-speed chase.

Of the four, three were seriously injured while one sustained minor injuries after their getaway car hit a tree.

The vehicle had a tyre puncture resulting in the driver losing control and hitting a tree.

They were later surrendered to officers at Waterfalls Police Station.

Police recovered several laptops, cellphones and various properties.

It is alleged that the gang had offered the woman a lift to the city centre before robbing and stripping her nɑked.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...