“Zanu Pf Abusing Mupedzanhamo”: Harare Residents Trust

HARARE Residents Trust (HRT) has berated the ongoing abuse of Mupedzanhamo flea market by alleged Zanu-PF-related space barons, saying the ruling party lacks the will to discipline the rogue elements.

The City of Harare claims that the Joint Operations Command, the supreme organ which co-ordinates the country’s security, is blocking the reopening of Mupedzanhamo flea market.

The market, which falls under the city’s administration, has been officially closed since the COVID-19 era following violent skirmishes between the opposition and ruling party supporters over spaces.

Though officially closed, Mupedzanhamo is now operating as a food stall and parking area.

Speaking during a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists Press briefing recently, HRT director Precious Shumba said: “When we look at the well-being of the illegal sector especially in Mbare, there is not much change because it looks like even political parties are scared of these vigilante groups.”

“Mupedzanhamo has been closed since 2020 to 2021. Inside there are people who conduct cooking business, there are people using it as a car park and charging a fee, but it is an asset of the city of Harare.

It was closed by the late Minister Oliver Chidawu and the current secretary for devolution affairs Tafadzwa Muguti. It has not been opened due to these vigilante groups.”

Shumba said the vigilante groups pledged their allegiance to Zanu-PF, but essentially they are just thugs taking advantage of the situation.

“We believe Zanu-PF (protects) these people for their campaigns. The issue lies around the willingness of the ruling party to stop their groups from doing what they are doing.

“At Mbare police stations, we have engaged several officers and they have washed their hands off the (issue),” Shumba said, calling on political parties to engage residents in different communities when formulating their manifestos to help solve such issues as the Mupedzanhamo market.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume told NewsDay that there was an action plan to ensure the restoration of Mupedzanhamo.

“We are going to come up with a new design and order in Mupedzanhamo just as we have done with Rufaro Stadium. The whole area is going to be urbanised or rather modernised,” he said.

“As for the illegal activities our development control unit will do its best to clamp down on those,” he said.-newsday

