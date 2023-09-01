Accident Kills Seven

SEVEN people have died while four others were injured after a head-on collision of two light motor vehicles at Mukuti Junction along the Harare – Marondera Highway this Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred when a Honda Fit, which was overloaded with nine passengers, collided with a VW vehicle.

The Honda Fit, which was travelling towards Harare, encroached onto the lane of an oncoming vehicle, resulting in seven people, including the driver, dying on the spot.

Two other passengers who were in the Honda Fit were seriously injured while those in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Residents of the area were the first to arrive at the scene after hearing a loud bang.

“We rushed to the scene of the accident after we heard a loud bang and when we got there, we found some of the trapped passengers screaming for help while others had died,” said one of the witnesses.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Marondera Hospital Mortuary, while the injured were transported to the same hospital.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

