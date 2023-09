It’s Time For Battle Of Zimbabwe!

Dynamos have announced the gate charges for their game against Highlanders on Sunday.

Dembare will host their traditional rivals at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The match is being hosted Bosso’s home city due to the unavailability of football venues in Harare.

The minimum ticket has been raised $5, while the VIP and the VVIP is going for $10 and $15, respectively.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

