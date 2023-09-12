Police Injured At Barbourfields

Violence Erupts at Dynamos vs. Highlanders Soccer Match; Police Condemn Hooliganism

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – Chaos and violence marred a highly anticipated soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium, leaving eight people injured, including four police officers, and three police vehicles damaged. The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from law enforcement agencies and officials.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement strongly condemning the outbreak of violence during the Premier Soccer League match. He stated, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns all forms of public violence at soccer matches in the country and will ensure that arrests are effected on hooligans without fear or favour.”

The violent incident unfolded when fans invaded the pitch and engaged in clashes during the match. Preliminary investigations revealed that four police officers and four members of the public sustained injuries during the pitch invasion and subsequent violence within the stadium. Additionally, three police vehicles were stoned and damaged by soccer hooligans.

Nyathi emphasized that the police acted professionally to contain the situation and avoid further harm. Tear gas was not deployed within the stadium to prevent stampedes or injuries to fans. Instead, the police cooperated with marshals to maintain order.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police managed to evacuate soccer players, match officials, and VVIPs from the stadium and sought reinforcement to assist in containing the situation. Tear gas was only used outside the stadium to disperse the violent crowd who openly threw stones and other objects at police officers,” he explained.

In a concerning development, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi expressed the police’s concern about certain politicians attempting to exploit the high-profile soccer match to incite violence before, during, and after the event. He warned that such political activists risked arrest for inciting violence at soccer matches.

Furthermore, the police are appealing to the public for information that can help identify and locate the suspects involved in the violence at Barbourfields Stadium. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi concluded by emphasizing that the law would take its course on hooligans at soccer matches, leaving no stone unturned in holding the suspects accountable for their actions.

This incident comes in the wake of increased scrutiny on social media messages inciting unlawful activities and disturbances in the country, prompting the Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to issue stern warnings to unruly elements engaging in actions that could destabilize Zimbabwe. The investigation into these social media posts is ongoing.- state media

