CCC Councillor Granted Bail in Murder Case

Harare’s Ward 10 newly-elected councillor, Clyde Mashozhera, facing two counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property, has been granted US$300 bail. This decision was made by Harare magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded Mashozhera to November 1.

Mashozhera and his alleged accomplices stand accused of a brutal attack on Zanu PF members Artwell Marwa, Spencer Mudarikwa, and Cyril Nyauchi. During the incident, their car was set on fire, and property, including US$15,000 in cash, was destroyed.

The court heard that the gang, led by Daundi Josseb and including Mashozhera, blocked Mr. Nyauchi’s Toyota Spacio at the corner of Seke and Boshoff Roads in Graniteside, Harare. They forced Mr. Nyauchi out of the vehicle, smashed its windscreen and windows with batons, iron bars, and a small axe, and proceeded to assault all passengers in the car.

The burnt vehicle contained the aforementioned cash, an empty jerrycan, 2×15 tires on rims, a Samsung cellphone, and a Nokia cellphone. All complainants suffered serious head injuries and bruises on their hands and legs.

Notably, National Assembly member Maureen Kademaunga (CCC), initially arrested in connection to the gang, had all charges withdrawn due to a lack of evidence connecting her to the assault.

