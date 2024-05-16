Warriors Go For Glory

Most of the players that were on duty with the Warriors in March are expected to be available for selection for the upcoming games against Lesotho and South Africa in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors will play both matches in South Africa, first against the Crocodiles in Johannesburg on 7 June then on 11 June versus Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

Among the notable players set to miss the games are midfielders Bill Antonio and Marvelous Nakamba.

Both stars are on long term injuries and have been sidelined for several months now.

Luton Town’s Nakamba is nursing a knee injury that was initially sustained on international duty with the Warriors in November.

Antonio, who plays for KV Mechelen in Belgium, picked an ACL injury in March.

Striker Admiral Muskwe is unavailable and has been out since November after suffering a hamstring injury on national duty.

Wolves forward Leon Chiwome, who previously received a call up to the national team, is also injured and won’t be included.

But his Wolves teammate Tawanda Chirewa could finally heed a call if included in the next selection.

Chirewa excused himself from the previous games in March to concentrate on his club football at least until the end of the season.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

