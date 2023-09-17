Zimbabweans Feast On Pokello Over Mnangagwa Birthday Dinner Snub

By Jane Mlambo| A picture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughters in law during his birthday dinner at State House has caused social media commotion with Zimbabweans mocking popular socialite Pokello Nare for her absence despite widespread rumors that she is dating one of Mnangagwa’s sons.

On Friday, Mnangagwa celebrated his 81st birthday with his family hosting a dinner party at State House in Harare.

While Nick Mangwana was performing his duties, posting pictures to inform the nation on the proceedings of the birthday dinner, it is a picture of the first family varoora that got the nation talking.

The picture (below) with elegantly dressed daughters in law of the first family suddenly shifted focus of the people who began mocking Pokello, the queen of swag over her absence, with one user making a juicy claim that she was denied entry as the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa does not approve of the widely rumored relationship with her son.

Many other Twitter users wanted to know why Pokello was absent among Mnangagwa’s daughters in law despite being seen with one of the First family sons at a local pub.

Pokello is rumored to be in love with Emmerson Junior and were recently pictured at a local pub enjoying moments of their lives.

Below are some of the screenshots from the responses on Nick Mangwana’s post on varoora ve First family.

