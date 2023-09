25-Year-Old Shantel Chiwara Is Masvingo’s First Female Mayor

In line with President @nelsonchamisa ‘s vision of promoting women & young people to national leadership positions, the councilors in Masvingo have elected one of the youngest Mayors in the country.

Shantel Chiwara, a 25-year-old, has been elected as the Mayoress of Masvingo. She will be supported by Deputy Mayor Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe.-CCC

