ZRP Clears Drax Delish Nguwaya to Collect Over $60 Million of Unnecessary COVID-19 Materials

By A Correspondent | Harare, September 28, 2023 – The Zimbabwe Republic Police has officially cleared Mr. Delish Nguwaya, the director of Drax Consult Sagl, to collect COVID-19 materials valued at over sixty million US dollars, as ruled by the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe. The decision comes after thorough investigations and legal proceedings that have drawn substantial public attention.

In an official statement issued today, the Zimbabwe Republic Police addressed the matter:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of the media and public’s inquiries on the arrest of Dilesh Nguwaya of Drax Consult Sagl and wishes to set the record straight on the matter. The Police conducted thorough investigations and duly submitted the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe for consideration. Whilst the docket was still at the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe made a pronouncement (Judgment number SC 66/23 and Civil Appeal number 173/22) and found that the contract between NATPHARM and Drax Consult Sagl was valid. This judgment was subsequently placed before the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.”

The decision to clear Mr. Nguwaya was based on the following key factors:

Supreme Court Validity Judgment: The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe ruled that the contract between NATPHARM and Drax Consult Sagl was valid. Lack of Criminal Evidence: The authorities found no evidence of criminal conduct by Drax Consult Sagl, Delish Nguwaya, or NATPHARM in relation to the contract in question.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe declined to prosecute Delish Nguwaya on the charges of contravening Section 136 (Fraud) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

Furthermore, both the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe have determined that the funds paid to Drax Consult Sagl by the Treasury are clean and should be paid to the company for the medicines that were delivered and utilized by various medical facilities in the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police emphasized that there are currently no criminal investigations pending against Delish Nguwaya, bringing this high-profile case to a close.

This development marks a significant legal victory for Drax Consult Sagl and Delish Nguwaya, while also addressing public concerns surrounding the COVID-19 materials procurement contract. The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications in the ongoing fight against the pandemic in Zimbabwe.

