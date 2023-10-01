Woman bashed to death over gossiping

By A Correspondent- A Bindura woman Joice Chikomo (38) was severely bashed by her neighbour and died days later after the assault.

The now deceased Chikomo was allegedly bashed by Zvisineyi Rupiya(24) with open hands and broke her ribs.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a murder case at Kajasima farm,Bindura where Rupiya assaulted Chikomo who then succumbed to injuries sustained after the attack,” Mundembe said.

It is further alleged that Rupiya was angered after Chikomo took long gossiping with her friend and the suspect went on to assault her.

Chikomo died at Pariewnyatwa after several attempts to save her life in various hospitals.

Mundembe warned people to shun violence.

