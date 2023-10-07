Ibbo Mandaza’s Article on the State of Democracy in the SADC Region

Spread the love

The State of Democracy in the SADC Region: A Reflection on the National Elections of Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent | In an unprecedented turn of events, the recent national elections in Zimbabwe have ignited a storm of controversy and international concern, prompting discussions not only within the nation but also across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU). This breaking news article explores the complex context surrounding these elections and the urgent need for regional intervention.

I. THE CONTEXT: OR TAMBO’S LEGACY

The controversy surrounding the Zimbabwean elections began weeks before the scheduled lecture by Ibbo Mandaza, which was unceremoniously canceled by the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula. Mbalula’s email, sent on the 6th of September, hinted at the ANC’s involvement in Zimbabwe’s election crisis, raising eyebrows and questions about the nature of discussions between the ANC and the ruling ZANU PF party in Zimbabwe.

Mbalula’s email stated, “At this moment the leadership of the ANC is engaged in a number of delicate engagements regarding the situation in Zimbabwe.” This suggested that the ANC was actively addressing the election turmoil in Zimbabwe, leading to the lecture’s cancellation. Nevertheless, the lecture eventually took place, affirming academic freedom and the importance of intellectual discourse in post-liberation Southern Africa.

II. THE 23 AUGUST ELECTION IN ZIMBABWE: THE UNENDING LEGACY OF DISPUTED ELECTIONS

The Zimbabwean election on August 23, 2023, has garnered widespread criticism from various international observers, including the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM), the European Union Observer Mission (EUOM), the Carter Center, the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), and the African Union (AU-COMESA), among others. Even ANC, SWAPO, FRELIMO, CCM (Tanzania), MPLA, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), and the Botswana Government dispatched observer missions to Zimbabwe, but their reports have not been made public.

The international community’s reluctance to acknowledge President Mnangagwa’s inauguration underscores the serious doubts surrounding the election’s credibility. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambiguous stance on the issue has further complicated matters, leading to criticism and speculation regarding South Africa’s position on the crisis.

The election process itself was marred by extensive security operations, casting doubt on its fairness. The history of disputed elections in Zimbabwe, dating back to 2000, raises concerns about the credibility of the electoral process and the government’s commitment to democratic values.

III: WHAT IS TO BE DONE? THE NECESSITY AND URGENCY OF THE SADC INTERVENTION IN THE CRISIS IN ZIMBABWE.

The SADC, as a regional body born out of the liberation struggle in Southern Africa, has a critical role to play in resolving the crisis in Zimbabwe. However, there has been hesitation and debate within SADC about its mandate and capacity to address the situation effectively. Zimbabwe’s government has questioned SADC’s role, adding to the complexity of the crisis.

Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler, co-convenors of the Platform for Concerned Citizens (PCC), have launched a petition calling for a bold and innovative approach to resolve the crisis. They propose the establishment of an Eminent Persons Group to negotiate the creation of a Transitional Government, composed of political parties and major citizen groups. This government would focus on implementing critical reforms to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the future.

IV. SADC AND ZIMBABWE

SADC has a history of intervening in crises within the region, such as Namibia, Mozambique, Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, and more. These interventions have been crucial in maintaining peace and stability.

In the case of Zimbabwe, SADC has held two Extra-Ordinary Summits in recent decades. These summits demonstrated SADC’s capacity to address political crises within member states. The crisis in Zimbabwe now demands a similar intervention from SADC.

V. WHAT IS TO BE DONE? AN APPEAL AND PETITION TO SADC TO PLAY ITS ROLE IN THE FACE OF ANOTHER DISPUTED ELECTION IN ZIMBABWE 2023

The situation in Zimbabwe necessitates a comprehensive political and economic settlement. The petition launched by Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler calls for the establishment of an Eminent Persons Group to facilitate negotiations for a Transitional Government. This government would focus on critical reforms, including constitutional amendments, adherence to the rule of law, and economic stabilization.

The international community, including SADC, the AU, and organizations like the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), are urged to support this petition and help Zimbabwe find a peaceful resolution to its ongoing crisis.

In conclusion, Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads, with its recent elections cast in doubt. The role of regional bodies like SADC and international actors is crucial in guiding the nation toward a peaceful and democratic future. The eyes of the world are on Zimbabwe, and its path forward will have far-reaching implications for the region’s democracy and stability.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...