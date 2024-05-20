Citizens Celebrate Chibaya Birthday

Chibaya Turns 46: A Life Of Service and Sacrifice Today we celebrate the birthday of our International Organizer, Hon Amos Chibaya. Imprisoned, persecuted, recalled…. but he remains loyal to the struggle for change. From Hwahwa to Harare Remand Prison, our International Organizer has gone through the furnace but like steel he emerged polished. From Douglas Mwonzora to Sengezo Tshabangu recalls, Hon Chibaya remains married to the people’s democratic agenda. One of President Nelson Chamisa’s most trusted lieutenants, Happy 46th Birthday Shumba!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

