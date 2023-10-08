Freddy Gwala To Launch Album In Zim

Spread the love

LEGENDARY South African musician, Freddy “Amadamara” Gwala is set to reconnect with his Zimbabwean fans when he launches his 19th album titled “Iparole” in Bulawayo this weekend.

The South African music sensation who attributes his huge success to a huge fan base in Zimbabwe, has decided to thank his followers by launching his latest album in Bulawayo this Saturday.

“The legendary South African musician Freddy Gwala will launch his 19th Album titled “Iparole” in Bulawayo this Saturday,” said the organiser Dj Mzoe.

The event will also be a platform for the South African musician and Zimbabwean creatives to share ideas.

Gwala, who has 18 albums to his name, rose to fame in the 1990s when he released his first album titled “Amadamara”.

Some of his greatest hits include ‘Amadamara’, ‘Tshidi S’khelekhele’, ‘Matshidiso’ and ‘Ngiboshiwe’.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=15218

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...