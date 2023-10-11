Ginimbi’s Sister Dies On The Late Socialite’s Birthday

By-The Late Genius Kadungure’s sister, Juliet Kadungure has died.

Juliet died yesterday in a bus accident, returning to Harare from Tanzania.

The state media reports that her death coincided with what could have been Ginimbi’s 39th birthday.

The news of Julie’s death was announced on social media, with many people sending their condolences.

Julie’s sister, Nelia posted on her WhatsApp status:

“Mwari mandirwadzisa zvekare.”

Ginimbi, died on the spot on November 9, 2020 along Liberation Legacy Way (Borrowdale Road) in Harare when his Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

He was believed to have been coming from a party with two foreigners and two locals who had come for the Saturday night party also died.

