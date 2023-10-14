Darkness Hits Zimbabwe Over Garry Mapanzure

By Dorrothy Moyo | Zimbabwe is in mourning as it grapples with the devastating loss of the soulful singer, Garry Mapanzure, who was tragically taken from us at the tender age of 25. The local music scene is shrouded in sorrow as it comes to terms with the sudden departure of this talented artist who touched hearts with his soulful tunes.

The news of Mapanzure’s untimely demise emerged following a fatal car accident that sent shockwaves throughout the nation. The heartbreaking incident occurred on a dark Thursday night along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway. Mapanzure was a passenger in a vehicle that tragically veered into the Clipsham Views residential area, colliding with another car from Beitbridge.

The collision also claimed the life of Mapanzure’s nephew, compounding the tragedy and leaving an indelible scar on his family.

Mapanzure’s passing adds to the somber atmosphere in Zimbabwe, as the nation recently mourned the loss of Juliet Kadungure, the sister of the late Ginimbi, who met her fate in a devastating bus accident on the 10th of October.

Garry Mapanzure was a rising star in the music industry, captivating fans with his soulfully charged lyrics, captivating rhythms, and melodies that touched the soul. He began his journey in the music world with the hit “Wapunza” in 2017, a track that showcased his undeniable talent and unique style.

His musical journey was further enriched by his involvement in Me Eazy’s emPawa Africa project, where he was recognized as one of the continent’s emerging talents, with his song “Slow” becoming a part of this esteemed initiative.

Mapanzure’s music wasn’t just entertainment; it was a reflection of his soul, a testament to his artistry, and an expression of the emotions he poured into every note. His untimely departure leaves a void in the local music landscape, but his melodies will forever linger in the hearts of his faithful fans and fellow artistes. Zimbabwe mourns the loss of a talented soul who was taken from us far too soon.- Agencies

