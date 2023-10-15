MaShurugwi Arrested For Killing Colleague

SHURUGWI – Magistrate Sithabile Zungula remanded two gold miners in custody until October 25, 2023, for allegedly committing murder by stabbing their colleague three times over a dispute involving 16 grams of gold.

Oliver Ncube, a 22-year-old from Gokwe, and Munyaradzi Marufu, a 25-year-old from Zvishavane, are presently receiving medical attention at Shurugwi District Hospital. They were assaulted by other miners for purportedly stabbing Evince Mapfumo. The occurrence took place at Nduku Mine on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm.

The circumstances indicate that the trio engaged in mining activities together at the same mine. On Monday, they managed to extract a total of 16 grams of gold.

However, it appears that Marufu and Ncube disappeared without equitably sharing their yield with Mapfumo… www.masvingomirror.com

