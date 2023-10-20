Mudenda’s Partisanship & Tshabangu’s Borrowed Robes Laid Bare!
20 October 2023
By Brighton Mutebuka
- He receives the letter of recalls from Tafadzwa Manyika, he remains silent while pretending that he has not received it.
- The reality is likely to be that he, i.e. Mudenda, sought instructions from the “real” Constitution, the one & only 1st Secretary & President of ZANU PF on the way forward.
- There was also silence when he received correspondence from @nelsonchamisa , the leader of @CCCZimbabwe
, who is also a fellow Lawyer / Advocate and thus colleague of Mudenda from a Professional Conduct & Ethics point of view (via the Law Society of Zimbabwe).
- Meanwhile, predictably, there have been no developments following the Police Report filed by CCC against Tshabangu.
- If you look at these developments in isolation, you will miss what is actually taking place, so I will break it down here.
- It’s not a coincidence that Tafadzwa Manyika’s ZANU PF recalls’ letter & Chamisa’s letters have been ignored by Mudenda while Tshabangu’s has been entertained.
- It’s also not a coincidence that there have been no developments in the ZRP Police Report against Tshabangu.
- The system closes rank in such a situation. All activities which help the state to destroy the opposition are allowed to proceed smoothly & anything which helps the opposition faces inexplicable obstacles (attributable to behind the scenes manoeuvring.)
- If Mudenda was not partisan, he would have written a courtesy letter to Chamisa / CCC acknowledging his correspondence & stating what his position is. That is what a professional Speaker of Parliament does, or even one good at pretending to be so.
- He would also do the same in respect of Tafadzwa Manyika’s letter as he would be desperate to show that Parliament is not partisan & there was a compelling reason why it is not being actioned given the explanations previously given that he is simply a facilitator.
- Given the seriousness of the situation, the Police would also have been inclined to give updates on the Report that they received and the way forward.
- So in this case, the orchestration or choreography is betrayed by the conspiracy of silence & inaction from two different state institutions, the Police & Speaker of Parliament.
- Tshabangu will use terror to seek submission from any CCC MPs who are desperate for trinkets. It’s from those potential submissions that he will seek to profit & then manufacture non-existent legitimacy.
- He has thus far sought to deceive those who are naive into believing that he is raising genuine grievances which have got resonance through exploiting existing fault lines in CCC such as the claimed imposition of candidates, divisions amongst leaders and the claimed absence of structures & a Constitution.
- By now it should be public knowledge that Tshabangu is the regime’s proxy. The regime will facilitate each & every move he makes while thwarting each response CCC will seek to make including via the Judiciary.
- There is no credible attempt at reforming CCC by a genuine member which takes the course of making choices which only benefit ZANU PF & the regime while destroying CCC. That is another red flag!
- By now it is clear that Tshabangu can only be defeated through closing ranks amongst the CCC Parliamentary & Local Government cohort and a long overdue political response to the electoral heist. Any division will be ruthlessly exploited.
- The concern is that the responses that have been given so far by Prof Welshman Ncube & Tendai Biti to the saga have been underwhelming and not inspired any confidence that they have got fire in their bellies to defend CCC to the hilt.
- Given the threat posed by Tshabangu, you would have thought that they would have come out all guns blazing and shown more vigour in either disowning or exposing Tshabangu and defending CCC & Chamisa. There is really no point in appearing to back Chamisa & then deliver unconvincing responses in deeds & words when asked about this.
- To simply state that “this has got nothing to do with me” is lamentably weak and prone to setting the proverbial cat among pigeons. Both responses clearly stand out to the politically discerning. Only time will tell whether they are simply lapses in political judgment or there is more to it. Either way, it would appear that their political fates are likely to have been sealed, barring the unexpected.