FAZ leader loses 3 relatives

Spread the love

Kudakwashe Munsaka, the leader of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz), suffered a tragic loss when three members of his family were struck by lightning during torrential rains in Zimbabwe last Tuesday. The devastating incident occurred in Binga, Matabeleland North, amid heavy rains and strong winds that caused widespread damage and left some families homeless.

Faz is an affiliate group of Zanu-PF with reported links to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). The organization gained prominence during the controversial August 23 and 24 harmonized elections, where it was implicated in alleged electoral misconduct, including vote rigging.

The unfortunate lightning strike claimed the lives of Kudakwashe Munsaka’s aunt, Belitha Munkuli (79), and her two grandchildren, Meekness Munkuli (11) and Accept Bulemu (5), along with a neighbor named Rudo Muzamba. They were sleeping in a thatched hut when lightning struck and set the hut ablaze. The tragedy raised the death toll to four in the region.

Last Monday, a similar lightning strike killed four children from the same family in Wadzenenga village, Buhera, Manicaland province. Although their mother, Ever Mutamba (31), survived, she sustained severe injuries to one of her legs.

Zimbabwe is known for its susceptibility to lightning strikes, with the majority of lightning-related fatalities and injuries occurring in rural areas.

Kudakwashe Munsaka expressed his shock and pain over the incident and mentioned that the Binga community was also deeply affected. He provided coffins and food for the mourners in the wake of the tragedy.

Faz, under Munsaka’s leadership, played a prominent role in the August elections, including coordinating campaign activities and running party primaries for Zanu-PF. The group was accused of various electoral wrongdoings and intimidating suspected opposition supporters during the disputed elections.

It is often perceived as a parallel structure within Zanu-PF, allegedly under the control of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...