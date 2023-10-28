19-Year-Old Student In Court For Stealing Client’s Mercedes Benz

A 19-year-old student on attachment in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing charges of allegedly stealing a Mercedes Benz that belongs to a client.

Adonia Muzondi from Cowdray Park suburb who was attached to BMW and Mercedes Benz Service Centre appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Collet Ncube facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 7 November.

Allegations against Muzondi are that on 20 October at around 5pm, Munyaradzi Sibanda brought his vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, to Daniel Grotol Millar’s workshop to be attended to after it had a mechanical fault.

On the next day, Millar notified Sibanda that his vehicle had been fixed and was ready for collection. At around 3pm, Millar together with all his employees including Muzondi knocked off before Sibanda came to collect his vehicle and they left the vehicle’s keys inside the car at the workshop.

After a while, Muzondi went back to the workshop and took the car keys and drove the vehicle away.

The matter came to light when Sibanda arrived at the workshop to collect his car and found it missing.

He then called Millar who quickly came back to the workshop.

Millar then viewed the CCTV footage which showed that the vehicle had been stolen by Muzondi.

The matter was reported to the police and on 22 October, Muzondi was intercepted by the police along Khami Road while driving the vehicle leading to his arrest and recovery of the vehicle valued at US$5 000.

-B-Metro

