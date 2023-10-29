Fresh Details On Valerio Sibanda’s Top Zanu PF Post Appointment

Spread the love

By James Gwati- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent move to appoint General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, a key figure in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), as an ex-officio member of the Zanu PF Politburo, illustrates the persistent entanglement of the party and the military apparatus.

The roots of Zanu PF’s intertwining with military institutions can be traced back to its early history, marked by the liberation struggle against British colonial rule in Rhodesia.

With a legacy of armed resistance and guerilla warfare, the party forged strong bonds with the military leaders who played crucial roles in the fight for independence.

Zanu PF, having emerged victorious in the struggle, sought to maintain its hold on power, leading to the perpetuation of a close relationship between the party and the armed forces.

Speaking at the 20th Zanu PF National People’s Conference in Gweru, Mnangagwa emphasized Sibanda’s history as a ZPRA (Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army) combatant, highlighting the deep-seated connections between the ruling party and the military.

This appointment, however, has drawn criticism from various quarters, as it appears to contravene the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which explicitly prohibits serving members of the security sector from participating in partisan politics.

Section 208(3) of the Constitution specifically forbids members of the security services from affiliating with any political party or engaging in partisan political activities. The move is seen as a potential threat to the country’s democratic principles, raising concerns about the impartiality and independence of the security forces.

Furthermore, the Zimbabwe Defence Act (Chapter 11.2) also explicitly bars military personnel from involvement in party politics, underscoring the controversial nature of Mnangagwa’s decision to integrate a serving military general into the top echelons of Zanu PF’s decision-making structure.

Gen Sibanda’s rise within the military ranks, from his tenure as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to his appointment as the Commander of ZDF, reflects the intricate web of power dynamics that have shaped the political landscape in Zimbabwe. His close ties to Mnangagwa suggest a consolidation of the president’s authority, potentially amplifying concerns regarding the politicization of state institutions and the blurring of lines between the military and the ruling party.

In a parallel development, Mnangagwa also announced the appointment of Rose Mpofu from Matabeleland South province as the new secretary for People With Disabilities (PWDs), replacing the late national hero Joshua Malinga. This move, though overshadowed by the contentious military-political integration, underscores the ongoing internal restructuring within the party.

As Zimbabwe grapples with political tensions and concerns over democratic integrity, Mnangagwa’s decision to embed military figures within Zanu PF’s leadership structure raises questions about the future trajectory of the country’s governance and the delicate balance between political power and institutional autonomy.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...