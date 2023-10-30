Mwonzora Says Appointment Of Valerio Sibanda As Politburo Member Unacceptable

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his recent appointment of General Valerio Sibanda as an ex-officio of the ruling Zanu PF saying such violation of the country’s constitution was unacceptable.

Posting on Twitter now X, Mwonzora said Sibanda’s appointment marks a serious desecration of the constitution.

He said it signals serious and unacceptable conflation of the state, army and party.

“The appointment of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Sibanda into the Politiburo of Zanu PF is totally wrong. It marks a serious desecration of our constitution. It signals a serious and unacceptable conflation of the State, Army, and Party,” said Mwonzora.

Over the weekend, Mnangagwa announced that Sibanda had been appointed into the Zanu PF politburo as an ex-officio member in breach of the country’s constitution which says a serving military person cannot be a member of any political party.

