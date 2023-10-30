VOA Journalists Denied Access To Cover Zanu PF Conference

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Annahstacia Ndlovu and Kudzanai Musengi journalists with the Voice of America Studio 7 were on 26 October 2023 reportedly denied access to cover the ruling Zanu PF’s annual conference which kicked off in the Midlands capital of Gweru on 27 October 2023.

According to Ndlovu, she only discovered that they were not on the list of journalists accredited to cover the conference after travelling from Bulawayo to Gweru in preparation to cover the event.

She said prior to this development they had submitted their application letters to cover the conference. Ndlovu said they duly received confirmation that their letters had been received, only to be advised that their names were not on the list of accredited journalists upon arrival in Gweru.

MISA Zimbabwe reiterates its call for all responsible authorities, to always promote equality and non-discrimination as espoused in the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

This entails ensuring that all media houses and journalists are provided equal opportunity to undertake their professional duties in the spirit of media pluralism and diversity.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...