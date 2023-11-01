Woman In Trouble For Killing Own Baby

A 33-year-old woman from Shurugwi, who allegedly dumped her newly-born baby in a blair toilet, has appeared in court charged with infanticide.

It is the State’s case that on the 11th of October this year, 33-year-old Sarah Makokoba of Nhema Village in Shurugwi, who was nine months pregnant told her husband, Chenjerai Tumba that she was having a stomach ache.

The court heard thatbduring the night, Makokoba went to the toilet and gave birth before throwing the baby into the blair toilet.

The court further heard that her husband only realised that she was no longer pregnant in the morning and noticed some bloodstains on the floor.

He then took her to the hospital for medical examination.

Results of the medical examination revealed that Makokoba had given birth.

The baby’s body was found in the toilet.

Makokoba was remanded in custody to the first of next month.

