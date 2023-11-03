Controversial Zanu PF Aligned Cleric In Kidnapping Storm

By A Correspondent| A prominent Zanu PF-aligned cleric who is known for abusing women and getting away with such allegations because of his association with the ruling party, Obadiah Musindo is at it again—this time detaining an orphan and turning her into a sex machine.

The preacher, who calls himself revered although he doesn’t have a church or congregation that he leads, is alleged to have detained a 23-year-old Aisha at a five-star hotel turning her to be his wife.

The 54-year-old Destiney of Africa Network leader has allegedly withdrawn phones from Aisha who is an orphan and was introduced to him as a girl looking for a job.

“He is sleeping with this girl daily and her family is busy looking for her. They have been threatened that even if they go to the police, Musindo will not be arrested. They are booked in room 1023 Rainbow Towers. Every day he is at the hotel and the girl is not allowed to go out on her own. She moves around with some girls who are being paid by the reverend to keep an eye on Aisha,” said a source.

Musindo is not new to controversy, having been accused of raping his maid in 2004 and then spending over a decade fighting that the case does not proceed in court.

Early this year, he was arrested for defrauding a colleague of US$5,800 after taking phones from him and promising that Zanu PF benefactor Kuda Tagwirei was going to pay for them.

“He lives a lavish lifestyle financed by extortion and claims that he was working for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He claims to be taking care of underprivileged girls when in fact he is making them his wives,” another source said.

Last year, Musindo was gifted with a Ranger Rover by Tagwirei for campaigning for Zanu PF. However, according to sources, the vehicle was sold for a song as he sought to finance his lavish lifestyle at the five-star hotel.

“Do you know that Musindo has no home? He appears to be well-connected to the top leadership, but he lives off extortion. He goes around concocting stories against top people and demanding money in return,” said a source.

“There is another girl by the name of Mercy Hwehwe who is now in Kwekwe, she was impregnated and left to struggle on her own. Even the child has no birth certificate,” the source said.

A source close to developments revealed names of some who have fallen victim to Musindo’s antics, which include using his Zanu PF links to threaten the girls and at times employment opportunities.

A hotel staff member provided further details including the room number from which he operates at the busy hotel located at the edge of Harare’s Central Business District (CBD).

Details have also emerged that Musindo recently impregnated an orphan he had been taking care of (name supplied).

“Musindo has been doing this for years and the hotel continues to house him despite its full knowledge of his actions,” said a source at the five-star hotel.

“The girls cannot report this to the police because he threatens them or at times sweet talks some of them promising them employment or money to start projects.

“He is currently staying with an orphan who got pregnant despite having misrepresented that he was simply taking care of her. At a certain point, they were joined by two other girls (one name supplied) and spent days without leaving their room.”

Musindo said the allegations were being peddled by his rivals whom he alleged have been tormenting him for years.

“Come and interview Aisha and hear if she is being abused. I know the biggest crime that I have done in my entire life is to support Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa. But I will not stop doing that,” he said.

