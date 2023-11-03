FULL TEXT- CCC bemoans wanton lawlessness in Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent- Opposition CCC has bemoaned the wanton lawlessness that has gripped Zimbabwe following the abduction and torture of one of its legislators, who is Zimbabwe’s youngest member of parliament Takudzwa Ngadziore.

CCC Spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi called on SADC to facilitate a transitional authority to restore law and order in Zimbabwe.

Said Mkwananzi:

Hon@ngadziore, (the youngest Parliamentarian in Zimbabwe) was on his way to parliament when he was abducted by these rogue men. In the midst of the storm, he was brave enough to record & expose them.

We salute his courage & quick thinking under near fatal circumstances. A Police report will be made. This is yet another example of the ongoing wanton lawlessness that has gripped Zimbabwe since the advent of the sham election of the 23rd of August 2023. The only way to proceed is for

@SADC_News to facilitate a Transitional Authority that will restore law & order in Zimbabwe & work towards the consummation of a fresh, free & fair election. The continous targeting of prominent @CCCZimbabwe is designed to instill fear among the generality of the populace.

They know they did not win, they know the people are not happy & might rise & all this is meant to demobilise the people. But they will not succeed.

The people of Zimbabwe demand their vote back, they demand, change, they demand respect, respect of themselves as a people, respect of the rule of law, of the national constitution & institutions.

It also appears that the regime is preparing to defy SADC outcome if it is not favourable to them by turning into a totally rogue regime.

