By Jane Mlambo| On November 1, 2023, Takudzwa Ngadziore, an opposition member of parliament in Zimbabwe, was allegedly abducted and tortured by unidentified individuals in Harare.

The 24-year-old member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was on his way to parliament when he was abducted at gunpoint and severely assaulted. Ngadziore’s case is not an isolated one. On September 2, Womberaishe Nhende, the elected CCC councilor for Glen Norah Ward 27 in Harare, and activist Sonele Mukhuhlani, were allegedly abducted and tortured before being dumped on the outskirts of the capital 1. Both described abuses similar to those of Ngadziore.

On October 24, 2023, former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mabvuku-Tafara, James Chidhakwa, was reportedly abducted and tortured by unknown assailants. He was found dumped in Arcturus, severely injured.

He told his colleagues that he was injected with an unknown substance. Kidnappers allegedly shaved off the victim’s dreadlocks using a sharp object.

These abductions raise further concerns regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe following the disputed August 23 elections. The Citizens Coalition for Change has raised alarms over the post-election violence, stating that over 100 of its members have had to flee their homes because of threats and attacks from alleged ruling Zimbabwe African National Unity-Patriotic Front party supporters.

The Zimbabwean government has been accused of using violence and intimidation to silence opposition voices and suppress dissent.

The government has also been criticized for its handling of the economy, which has been in a state of decline for several years. The country is facing a severe shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a shortage of basic goods and services, including fuel, electricity, and medicine.

The international community has condemned the abductions and called for an end to the violence and intimidation in Zimbabwe. The United Nations has expressed concern over the human rights situation in the country and has called on the government to respect the rights of its citizens. The United States and the European Union have also condemned the abductions and have called for an independent investigation into the matter.

In conclusion, the abduction of Takudzwa Ngadziore and James Chidhakwa and the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe since the August 23 elections are a cause for concern. The Zimbabwean government must take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens and to respect their fundamental human rights. The international community must also continue to monitor the situation closely and provide support to those who are working to promote democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe.

