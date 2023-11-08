Tithe-Prophet Makandiwa Violently Evicts Farmers From Govt Property

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Controversial self-proclaimed prophet and tithe merchant, Emmanuel Makandiwa, is currently evicting farmers from a government property he claims to own. This incident has raised concerns and sparked outrage among the affected farmers and the general public.

One of the farmers, a distraught woman, shared her distressing account on video, saying, “After ‘prophet’ Emmanuel Makandiwa assumed ownership of this 99-year lease farm in 2014, he promised us he would accommodate us, as we were here before him. But now, he is destroying our houses,” she told Slymedia Tv.

The farmers who are being forcibly removed from the property express their frustration and fear as their livelihoods are threatened by the sudden eviction. The 99-year lease farms were initially allocated to these individuals by the government, and they have been working on the land for years.

As the situation unfolds, there has been no official response or comment from Emmanuel Makandiwa or his representatives regarding these allegations and the ongoing eviction.

Makandiwa is infamous over his fat belly fake miracle he was exposed by ZimEye on in 2015.

The controversy surrounding Makandiwa’s claim to ownership of the government property and the eviction of long-standing farmers has generated significant public attention. Authorities and relevant stakeholders are expected to investigate and address this contentious issue, which has raised questions about property rights, the rule of law, and the treatment of individuals who have been farming on the land for an extended period.

This developing story will continue to be closely monitored as more information becomes available and as the affected farmers seek assistance and justice in this challenging situation.

The contradictions surrounding a tithe prophet’s actions are indeed striking. On one hand, he receives tithe payments from the faithful, especially the less privileged, which, according to the Bible, are meant to be shared with the weaker members of society to provide for their basic needs, including food and shelter. This practice is rooted in the principle of charity and compassion for those in need.

However, the situation takes a perplexing turn when the same tithe prophet is involved in the eviction of the very people who have faithfully supported him. The contradiction arises when he claims ownership of a property that rightfully belongs to the government. These properties, in many cases, were intended for the use and benefit of the broader community, including farmers who have cultivated the land for years.

This contradiction raises several ethical and moral questions:

Failure to Uplift the Weaker Members of Society: The Bible’s teachings on tithing emphasize helping those in need, particularly the less fortunate. When a tithe prophet neglects this aspect of their responsibility and instead displaces the very donors who rely on their support, it contradicts the essence of charity and goodwill. Questionable Ownership Claims: Claiming ownership of government properties, which were typically designated for community use, contradicts the principles of fair and just distribution of resources. It raises concerns about the legitimacy of such claims and the impact on the broader community. Trust and Accountability: Members of a congregation place their trust in a tithe prophet to use their donations for the betterment of society. Evicting donors from their homes and causing distress within the community can erode trust and raise questions about the use of these funds. Legal and Ethical Implications: Evicting people from properties owned by the government without proper legal authority or justification can lead to legal issues and ethical dilemmas. This puts the prophet in a precarious position and may result in public condemnation.

The contradictions between receiving tithes and supporting the weaker members of society, as taught by the Bible, and engaging in evictions and property claims can be deeply unsettling for the followers of such a tithe prophet. It calls into question the alignment of their actions with their professed spiritual beliefs and raises concerns about the ethical and moral implications of their choices.- ZimEye

After 'prophet' Emmamuel Makandiwa assumed ownership of this 99 year lease farm in 2014, he promised us he would accommodate us, as we were here before him, but now he is destroying our houses, distraught woman tells to @SlymediaproTv. @prmakandiwa is still to comment. pic.twitter.com/zDjnyCk4fS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 8, 2023

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...