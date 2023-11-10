No kind words as former Mudzi Zanu PF MP dies

By A Correspondent- Zimbos took to social media to mock Zanu PF following the announcement that former Mudzi Zanu PF legislator, who was recently-installed Chief Mukota, Newton Kachepa died.

Kachepa died at Marondera Hospital from injuries sustained in a car accident in Murewa.

Said Thembo: At some point even with Ubuntu intact, we will run out of sympathy. May his family find comfort in the hope that there maybe no more bad omen coming thier way after this.

@BigBrother1984O: It should be an eyeopener to the rest of the country . If the government improves emergency services and the health services some deaths could be prevented. Unfortunately the chief couldn’t be airlifted to neighbouring countries for medical treatment.

The Lost Chief of Buhera: its sad to lose a life due to things that could have been addressed. accidents and death do happen but efforts must be seen to have been done exhaustively to avoid loss of life. iyavozve Chief- ZANUPF- MP zuro ndizuro Army Boss to ZANU PF. chinyi chaizvo?

