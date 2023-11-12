ZANU PF Rushes To Supply Branded ZANU Water to Namibia Govt Ahead Of Chamisa Negotiations

-ZANU PF Supplies Branded ZANU Water to SWAPO Party Meetings Amid Upcoming Mediation Talks Over Zimbabwe’s 2023 Elections.

By Dorrothy Moyo | The ruling ZANU PF party in Zimbabwe has provided branded bottles of ZANU water to Namibia’s SWAPO party meetings, just days before the scheduled visit of the SWAPO president to mediate over the disputed 2023 elections in Zimbabwe.

The controversial donation of ZANU-branded water bottles was made in support of the SWAPO National rally held in Windhoek on Saturday. This move has raised concerns of a conflict of interest, especially given the upcoming visit of the SWAPO president as part of the subcommittee set to engage in negotiation talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader, Chamisa.

The provision of ZANU branded water by the ruling Zimbabwean party to their Namibian counterparts has drawn attention to potential biases in the upcoming discussions. The act comes at a delicate time, with both internal and international stakeholders closely monitoring the mediation process in an attempt to resolve the electoral dispute in Zimbabwe.

Observers and critics alike have voiced concerns regarding the optics of such a gesture, indicating a possible influence on the visiting delegation from Namibia and raising questions about the neutrality and fairness of the negotiation process.

The donation of ZANU water bottles to the SWAPO party, occurring just ahead of the scheduled high-level talks, has added another layer of complexity and speculation to an already sensitive and crucial period in Zimbabwean politics.

As the 19th approaches, when the high-level delegation is expected to engage in discussions in Zimbabwe, the implications and impact of this seemingly innocuous donation of water bottles are being intensely debated, shaping the narrative and environment surrounding the forthcoming talks.

The Zimbabwean government and ZANU PF have yet to comment on the implications and concerns raised by this action, leaving room for further speculation and analysis within the political landscape of both countries.

