Munetsi Bounces Back
13 November 2023
Marshall Munetsi wore a face mask on his return from a short injury spell on Saturday.
The Zimbabwean midfielder spent two weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose.
Following his recovery, Munetsi started for his French side Stade de Reims in their 3-0 loss against PSG.
The Warriors international, however, was employed as a false 9 in a 4-3-1-2 formation.
When Reims reverts to defence, Munetsi, who usually plays in the central midfield or in defensive role, would be left alone upfront to start the high press.-Soccer24 News