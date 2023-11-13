Munetsi Bounces Back

Marshall Munetsi wore a face mask on his return from a short injury spell on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder spent two weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose.

Following his recovery, Munetsi started for his French side Stade de Reims in their 3-0 loss against PSG.

The Warriors international, however, was employed as a false 9 in a 4-3-1-2 formation.

When Reims reverts to defence, Munetsi, who usually plays in the central midfield or in defensive role, would be left alone upfront to start the high press.-Soccer24 News

