By Dorrothy Moyo |The singer, Zahara has died.

The award-winning singer and songwriter, Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara. Born on November 9, 1987, Zahara, died following a liver condition.

Just like #BrendaFassie didn't make it to 40yrs😫 l hate this music business in 🇿🇦💔💔💔💔 #RIPZahara — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) December 11, 2023

Zahara’s musical journey began when she signed a record deal with TS Records, leading to the release of her debut album, “Loliwe,” in 2011, which achieved double platinum status. The success continued with her second album, “Phendula” (2013), featuring chart-topping singles like “Phendula,” “Impilo,” and “Stay.”

The talented artist’s third album, “Country Girl” (2015), reached triple platinum status. Following her departure from TS Records, Zahara signed with Warner Music, releasing her best-selling album, “Mgodi” (2017), which was certified platinum.

Her most recent album, “Nqaba Yam” (2021), not only peaked at number 1 on iTunes but showcased her enduring impact on the music industry. Zahara’s accolades include an impressive 17 South African Music Awards, three Metro FM Awards, and a Nigeria Entertainment Award.

Zahara’s influence extends beyond music; she was recognized on the BBC’s 2020 list of 100 Women and served as a guest judge on the seventeenth season of Idols South Africa in 2021.

