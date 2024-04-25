Tawanda Chirewa Shines For Wolves

Tawanda Chirewa 20 years old started for Wolves against Arsenal. He gave a good account of himself

.

Despite economic challenges Zimbabwe is facing, we are witnessing the benefits of positive migration.

According to Jomo Dyson a football consultant, coach, scout and talent manager, it is 1 in 50 000 talented footballers from ages of 16 to 32 years that want to play for a team like Wolverhampton Wanderers where Tawanda Chirewa is playing,

that makes Tawanda Chirewa a special player.

We celebrate his achievements. He has shown willingness to play for Zimbabwe national team.

Zimbabwe People of Influence

