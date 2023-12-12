Govt Confirms Zahara Has Died | BREAKING

By Dorrothy Moyo | A government minister has announced that 35 year old singer, Zahara has died.

This was as one of her promoters said that the multi-award winning musician Zahara (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana) passed away by her fiancée Mpho Xaba’s side at a private Johannesburg Hospital.

The Loliwe hitmaker was admitted in hospital with liver complications two weeks ago. A source close to the family said the singer passed away just before 9pm on Monday night. She was a humble, lovely and larger than life character with deep rooted personal issues, promoter Ezra Tshisa Sibanda said in a tweet.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

