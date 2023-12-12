VP Chiwenga Gunshots

Spread the love

Several gunshots were fired onto human targets across Harare on the night of 15th Nov 2017, killing them instantly and secretly burying them without notice, just before servicemen drove towards the ZBC Pockets Hill premises to seize it by 10pm.

A legacy that never was.

By Shelton Muchena | Open Letter to the Honourable, First Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Hon Vice president,on 17 November 2017, Zimbabweans from across the political divide celebrated your bravery as you target “criminals surrounding the President ” who had caused so much suffering to the general populace.

The operation code named “Op Restore Legacy” was meant to bring stability not only to economically but also politically.

Sadly, Hon Vice President Zimbabwe needs answers from you.

What happened to the criminals surrounding the president?

What happened to the Zimbabwean currency, which then stood at 1:1?

What happened to the Generals who on that morning told Zimbabweans that “The situation has moved to another level?

And what happened to you, Honourable Vice President? How did you end up divorcing Mary? How did you survive?

Mugabe wanted to create a dynasty, so we were told, but what of the current situation where your boss appoints his children to the cabinet?

One of the s causes of Second Chimurenga was the hut tax…how, is this different with the house tax announced by the government?

Hon Vice President, is there any hope?

Is this the legacy you wanted?

The legacy of destroying the currency.

The legacy of annihilating the opposition.

The legacy of creating a dynasty for your boss.

The legacy of punishing Zimbabweans

The legacy of making sure pensioners are turned into papupers?

The legacy of making milking the people by charging high prices for a passport.

The legacy of making sure that the same passport tender is owned by your boss?

The legacy of turning civil servants to vendors.

The legacy of making sure doctors, engineers, and technocrats are turned into caregivers in foreign lands.

Indeed “Nyika inovakwa nevene”.

Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi Balo”

Hon Vice President, please don’t die with the tag of an operation restore legacy, which never was.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...