AFM Pastor’s WhatsApp Love Chats With Married Woman

Zimbabwean Church Leader Caught in Scandal, Lawsuit Ensues.

In a shocking revelation that has shaken the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Zimbabwe, Overseer Tamuka Zvavahera, a prominent church leader in Bulawayo West, has been implicated in a scandalous affair with a married congregant. The controversy erupted following the leak of intimate WhatsApp messages between Zvavahera and the woman, identified only as Sindisiwe.

Zvavahera, who held significant responsibilities as the head of all AFM pastors in his province, now faces the fallout of his actions which include the termination of his pastoral and oversight duties. The elders of the Faith Centre Assembly, disturbed by the alleged misconduct, referred the matter to the church’s national headquarters in Harare, demanding strict disciplinary measures against Zvavahera for his actions which “put the name of the church into disrepute.”

Despite the gravity of the accusations, including documented messages where Zvavahera expresses growing affection and arranges secretive meetings with Sindisiwe, he has decided to challenge his dismissal. Represented by lawyers from Macharaga Law Chambers, Zvavahera argues that his termination was mishandled, claiming it lacked proper procedure under the church’s constitution.

“The respondents erred and grossly committed an irregularity by terminating the applicant’s contract without properly charging him of any offence in terms of AFM constitution and they never gave reasons for terminating his contract. They also never afforded him an opportunity to defend himself,” reads the lawsuit filed by Zvavahera’s legal team.

This legal battle does not just threaten to expose the internal rifts within the AFM but also highlights issues of ethical leadership and accountability in religious communities. The case continues to develop as both legal and public scrutiny intensify around Overseer Zvavahera’s actions and the broader implications for the church’s credibility.

