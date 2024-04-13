Manicaland Schools Show Education Minister Middle Finger

Several schools in Manicaland Province have reportedly defied a Government directive not to have vacation school this holiday.

According to state owned Manica Post, several schools in Manicaland were conducting normal lessons, despite the widely circulated directive by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to suspend lessons this April holiday.

According to the report, vacation lessons are ongoing at schools such as Baring Primary School, Dangamvura Primary School, Murahwa Primary School and Rock of Ages.

While some schools reportedly had Forms Four, Five and Six classes, others had the whole stream of learners in class for the usual day-to-day lessons.

Parents and guardians are being asked to pay US$1 per day per learner at primary school, and US$10 per subject for those in secondary schools.

Some of the private schools are charging as much as US$20 per subject for secondary school learners due to increased enrolment after some public schools heeded the Government directive.

An authority at a private school in Mutare who spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said they ignored the Government directive to prepare their learners for the forthcoming Cambridge examinations.

