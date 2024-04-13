Murisi Zwizwai Bounces Back As Harare Senator

By A Correspondent| Self proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has appointed former Harare Central legislator Murisi Zwizwai as a Senator for Harare province.

This is contained in the Government Gazette published on Friday 12 April 2024.

Zwizwai is one of the CCC legislators who were snubbed by former party leader Nelson Chamisa in the 2023 general elections.

Other senators appointed by Tshabangu includes Rumbidzai Kunaka, Moses Manyengavana, Spiwe Munemo and Tawanda Bvumo.

The five are replacing Vongai Tome, Jameson Timba, Webster Maondera, Editor Matamisa and Ralph Magunje.

