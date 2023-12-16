How Did Hopewell Win Those Awards? – Tembo

Spread the love

BITI #Hopewell Chin’ono Says Chamisa Used A Dream To Terminate Biti’s Career, When There’s Full Colour Video And A High Court Case: Mashwede vs Biti.

By A Correspondent | Hopewell Chin’ono who’s notorious over a leaked audio of him with a Swaziland based editor saying God told him in a dream he would become the next President of Zimbabwe, has opened an accusation against CCC President Nelson Chamisa saying the latter used a dream to terminate his former deputy Tendai Biti’s career, allegations disproved by a full colour video clip of a ZANU PF tycoon who instructed the Justice Ministry and the JSC to adjust electoral boundaries so that Biti won’t come back to parliament.

Mashwede vs Biti case

Already Chinono is infamous over a leaked January 2023 audio of a discussion between him and a military intelligence officer in which he advises the army that Nelson Chamisa’s party must split after the 2023 elections because according to him, Chamisa is incompetent.

He’s also notorious for failing to disclose the UK bank he says funded his sports car lifestyle with an untraceable 1996 £50,000 loan he says is the source of his property wealth, and the same Hopewell Chin’ono accuses Chamisa of misrule.

On 12 April 2023, businessman, Mashwede-Tendai Mashamhanda was filmed writing to the Justice Ministry and a Judicial Setvices Officer instructing them that Tendai Biti’s electoral boundaries must be adjusted so that he fails to contest the 2023 polls and that he only makes it back into electoral spaces in 2033.

Biti who was contacted by ZimEye and other journalists back then on multiple occasions, could have easily pre-empted and exposed the plot, but did not.

Biti also sabotaged another nation saving opportunity that could have made him indispensable in Sept 2022, and violence prevention expert, Comfort Dondo briefly talks of this as she calls him out over his failure to turn up for an appointment with his (Biti’s lawyer) on the day he could have saved both the suffering people and his career.

Dondo says: “Biti come here and deny this, that you turned your back in Sept 2022, when you cared not a thing to save both your career and the lives of Zimbabweans, when you perfectly KNEW that I and other Zimbabweans were stranded in Zambia with your lawyer, as we waited for you.

I SAID COME HERE, TENDAI! HUYA PANO!… “

Breaking my silence finally!!!!



Biti come here and deny this, that you turned your back in Sept 2022, when you cared not a thing to save both your career and the lives of Zimbabweans, when you perfectly KNEW that I and other Zimbabweans were stranded in Zambia with your lawyer,… — Comfort (@dondo_comfort) November 13, 2023

But Hopewell Chinono has accused Nelson Chamisa of using a dream to terminate Tendai Biti’s career.

Chinono, who has not cared to apologise for leaking the addresses of torture victims’ safe houses to the military, and advising their head Constantino Chiwenga to visit the victims in order to address tension, writes of this saying Nelson Chamisa must accept responsibility for Biti’s career crash.

Hopewell Chin’ono says in full: “You guys are not serious at all!

“I told everyone who reads my social media as far back as April that there was a rift at the top of the opposition party after the deliberate but unstrategic marginalisation of the senior leadership in the opposition.

“You took turns to insult me saying that the opposition was united, and that it was my own misplaced imagination that there was a rift at the top.

“I told you all that the risk and failure to making the senior guys part of an united election campaign was a massive strategic error because after ZANUPF has rigged, Nelson Chamisa would not have the key pillars to help him face ZANUPF in the different political arenas, again makazvifonera lying to yourselves that there was unity in the opposition.

“I repeatedly reminded you here that the failure to have a proper structured leadership would weaken the party, again I got more insults.

You did what you deceitfully do always using the false equivalence argument that the MDCA was taken over with structured leadership.

“Yet you all know that the MDCA was taken over because of Morgan Tsvangirai’s unconstitutional appointments of 2 Vice Presidents, something that you also rabidly supported against the legal advice of Advocate Eric Matinenga whose blood is pure with love for the opposition and was the GNU Constitutional Affairs Minister …

“The real truth is that Dr Nkosana Moyo was right that Zimbabwe is one big ZANUPF society, and that the way ZANUPF behaves is the same way that many Zimbabweans behave.

“Today you are reaping the consequences of these misplaced and juvenile political decisions that you supported, it is not as if you didn’t know, we told you repeatedly here.

“You simply don’t like being told the truth when it doesn’t suit your own political narratives that defend your favorite politicians whether it is ZANUPF or CCC, it is a Zimbabwean thing that Dr Nkosana Moyo talked about.

“You are not fighting for democracy because democracy is rule based, you have constantly supported misrule as long as it is being done by Nelson Chamisa.

“You supported his marginalisation of the senior colleagues, you supported his one man election campaign.

I say a one man election campaign because all the senior leaders were not allowed to address elections rallies where Nelson Chamisa was.

“If he had won he would have claimed the victory as his, but I also warned that if he loses the loss would be his whether it comes through rigging or not.

“We were not speaking out of turn, we were speaking based on what both Nelson Chamisa and his senior colleagues were saying to each other.

“You hypocritically ask those maligned leaders to come to the fore when the party is in trouble due to the unconstitutionalism that you supported!

“Tendai Biti was told by Chamisa that he had a dream and God told him that he was not part of the CCC parliamentary future, ask Biti or Chamisa if I am lying!

“Yet today you ask the same Tendai Biti who was spoken of in the dream to come and defend the party after the decisions you made have backfired!

“You are hypocrites and should leave those that you never wanted to carry on with their lives!

“I have used your tweet @Realeboha_Pa to address many who think like you and are saying the same things that you have said.

“@Mathuthu is being insulted for speaking his mind yet you pretend to be democrats, to you democracy is agreeing with everything you do whether right or wrong.

“Political dynamics in a political party can be complex leading to differing perspectives contributing to varied opinions, that is healthy.

“But it is essential for a healthy democracy to encourage open dialogue and diverse viewpoints and not call everyone who disagrees with you a sell out.

“Some of us say these truths in order for history to record us correctly not for today’s RETWEETS or LIKES.

“Remember that every decision in life has consequences, when those consequences come, don’t pretend that you didn’t make those decisions.

“Accept your responsibilities!🙏🏿 “

#BITI #HOPEWELL

Hopewell Chin'ono Says Chamisa Used A Dream To Terminate Biti's Career, When There's Full Colour Video And A High Court Case: Mashwede vs Biti.



By A Correspondent | Hopewell Chin'ono who's notorious over a leaked audio of him with a Swaziland based editor saying… pic.twitter.com/32188mnAWJ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 15, 2023

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...