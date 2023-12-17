Six Die In Warren Park Horror Crash

James Gwati- In a devastating incident on Friday, six individuals lost their lives in a horrific crash that occurred on the Harare-Bulawayo Road near the National Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

The tragic event unfolded close to Warren Park 1 High School.

According to official reports from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the fatal accident transpired at approximately 6:00 PM on December 15, 2023.

The collision involved two commuter omnibuses, specifically a Toyota Hiace carrying 15 passengers, a Nissan Caravan, and an AVM bus.

The ZRP confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of six people, with an additional 10 individuals sustaining injuries.

The collision occurred when a Toyota Hiace kombi, carrying 15 passengers, collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan kombi, which had three passengers on board and was traveling toward Harare CBD.

Following this initial collision, the Toyota Hiace subsequently struck an AVM bus with three passengers, also heading toward Harare CBD.

The tragic incident unfolded as the Toyota Hiace had crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic.

The deceased victims were transported to the Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured survivors are currently receiving treatment at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Eyewitness Justice Mhishi, who was driving behind the bus involved in the accident, recounted the chaotic scene.

Mhishi and others attempted to assist the injured victims, with one woman expressing her concern for her children before succumbing to her injuries. Mhishi shared the heartbreaking details, stating, “I was behind the bus. We tried our best to extract people. One woman was vomiting blood, the only words she said were ‘ko VANA VANGU’ (what about my kids), and she died after that. One woman lost two kids in my eyes.”

As the festive season often witnesses a surge in road accidents, it is imperative for all road users, including motorists and pedestrians, to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations.

Factors contributing to these accidents include increased traffic volume, driver fatigue, drunk driving, speeding, and the presence of inexperienced or unlicensed drivers.

It is crucial for individuals to plan their journeys, ensure adequate rest, abstain from alcohol while driving, adhere to speed limits, and remain vigilant of fellow road users.

