Another Horror Crash In Masvingo

By- A passenger in a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck near Gokomere Mission on Monday died yesterday at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa identified the deceased as McAulife Itai Nhika (27) of Gondo Village in Marondera.

The accident happened around 2 pm at the 281 km peg after the Harare-bound Hilux encroached into the lane of the truck.

Four passengers were aboard the Hilux, one died on admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, and the other is at the same hospital with severe injuries.

The other two are in a stable condition.

The truck driver was alone and did not suffer any injuries.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating and appealing for information about a hit-and-run accident which happened on Monday morning around 5 am at Sikato Business Centre resulting in the death of a pedestrian.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the unidentified vehicle hit and killed Prosper Marashani.

“The deceased was crossing the Masvingo-Nemamwa Road when he was hit. His body was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital and investigations are ongoing.

“It is a crime not to stop after an accident and every accident should be reported within 24 hours,” he said.

