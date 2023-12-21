BREAKING: Jamba Sentenced For Killing Moreblessing Ali

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a landmark ruling that sent shockwaves through Harare, the High Court has delivered a decisive blow to the perpetrator of the heinous crime against CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. Pius Jamba, now infamous for his role in Ali’s disappearance and subsequent death, has been sentenced to a staggering 30 years in prison by the esteemed Harare High Court judge Esther Muremba.

The verdict comes on the heels of a riveting trial where the judge underscored the overwhelming evidence pointing to Jamba as the sole instigator of the altercation with Ali before her mysterious vanishing. Judge Muremba, known for her unyielding commitment to justice, emphasized the crucial role played by Jamba’s warned and cautioned statement, which impeccably mirrored the circumstances of the crime scene, ultimately sealing his fate.

**MURDER INVESTIGATION TIMELINE**

The harrowing saga of Moreblessing Ali’s disappearance began to unfold on June 6, 2022, as ZimEye Correspondent initiated a tireless quest for truth. Ali, a dedicated 46-year-old CCC party activist, was reportedly abducted by ZANU PF activists following an assault at the Chibhanguza Night Club in the Nyatsime area.

The investigative journey into Ali’s disappearance revealed an ominous atmosphere in Nyatsime, fraught with fear and hostility. ZimEye’s team encountered a barricade of silence, with locals reticent to share information, especially regarding the controversial ZANU PF spokesperson Simba Chisango. Chisango’s residence, protected by vigilant youths and guarded by vehicles, raised suspicions about his involvement in Ali’s case.

Drone footage obtained by ZimEye showcased a desolate landscape, with minimal movement in an area earmarked by ZANU PF for political gain. The informal settlement, characterized by red and green roofs, hinted at the political machinations at play leading up to the 2023 elections.

Chisango’s contradictory statements during interviews fueled speculation, particularly when he admitted a familial connection to Pius Jamba, the man accused of assaulting and abducting Moreblessing Ali. The subsequent police report aligned with Chisango’s narrative but conveniently omitted Jamba’s familial ties, prompting skepticism.

**OPPOSITION’S RESPONSE**

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party, resolute in seeking justice, revealed that Pius Jamba faced additional criminal charges, including murder and fraud. The party asserted that Jamba was in hiding in Hurungwe, prompting intensified efforts to locate him. The revelation added a layer of complexity to an already convoluted case.

Simba Chikanza, a pivotal figure in unraveling the truth, warned Simba Chisango of the escalating international dimension the case had assumed. Chikanza’s assertion that the matter had transformed into an international criminal prosecution, with potential arrests in various countries, heightened the gravity of the situation.

The sentencing of Pius Jamba marks a watershed moment in the pursuit of justice for Moreblessing Ali. As the CCC continues its unwavering quest for truth, the ramifications of this case extend far beyond the courtroom, resonating with the broader narrative of political intrigue and accountability in Zimbabwe.

HOW THE MURDER INVESTIGATION STARTED

By ZimEye Correspondent | 6 JUN 2022 The sun is shining bright, though temperatures are winter low, and we are on a long search for Moreblessing Ali, a 46y old CCC party activist who was kidnapped on 24th May 2022 after 8pm by named ZANU PF activists in the Nyatsime area.

The incident according witnesses, happened at the Chibhanguza Night Club, where Moreblessing Ali was assaulted and then dragged into the nearby bush. She is missing for nearly 2 weeks to date.

By this time, ZANU PF Spokesperson Simba Chisango has claimed to ZimEye saying he ‘knows’ that Moreblessing Ali us alive:

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...