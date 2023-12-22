New Marimba Family Counts Cost of Dam Wall Demolition As Floods Destroys Property, Vehicles

By A Correspondent| A New Marimba family is grappling with substantial losses after floods wreaked havoc on their home destroying vehicles and property worth thousands of United States dollars.

The calamity ensued from the destruction of a longstanding dam wall, leaving the family vulnerable to the overflow of floodwaters.

According to a distressed family member, a housing cooperative is at the centre of the crisis, having recklessly dismantled a dam wall that had safeguarded the area for decades, even preceding the nation’s independence.

The absence of this protective barrier has unleashed flooding during rainstorms, inundating nearby residences.

“When the cooperative arrived, they began by demolishing a dam wall that had historically shielded our community from flooding. Now, every time it rains, water rushes into our homes,” explained a family representative.

The initial rainfall saw floodwaters reaching above knee level flowing through the family’s house, causing extensive damage amounting to over US$12,000 in property and rendering two vehicles, one of which is irreparable, unusable.

The heavy rains last night exacerbated the situation, resulting in further damage as the precast wall at the rear of the house succumbed to the pressure, allowing water to force its way inside.

When the ZimEye news crew arrived this morning, family members were diligently working to clear the water that had inundated the bedrooms, dining area, living room, and kitchen.

Expressing concern for the safety of their neighbour, a resident pleaded with the City of Harare to swiftly address the situation. “We implore the City of Harare to urgently reconstruct the dam wall as the lives of our neighbor and their family are at risk, especially with the onset of the rainy season,” the concerned neighbor stated.

Upon inspection of the affected area, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Environmental Technician Emmanuel Mandemwa suggested that the housing development might be a key factor in the predicament. Mandemwa pointed out that alterations to waterways caused by the development may have triggered the flooding.

“We need to assess the compliance of the housing development with environmental laws. If they had conducted an environmental impact assessment (EIA), this disaster could have been averted, as the report would have addressed the threat of flooding in the absence of a dam wall,” Mandemwa emphasized.

As residents grapple with the aftermath of the floods, urgent intervention from the City of Harare is crucial to mitigate further damage and ensure the safety of the affected families.

