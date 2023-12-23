Grace Mugabe Betrays Husband, Caught On Camera Contacting Mnangagwa

Unraveling Irony and Betrayal: The Cold Atmosphere of Saturday’s Political Saga

By Farai D Hove -| On a chilling Saturday, the political landscape witnessed a peculiar convergence of irony and betrayal as former First Lady Grace Mugabe, widow of the late Robert Mugabe, ventured into a controversial rendezvous. The event marked a stark departure from the morals upheld by her late husband, leading to a juxtaposition of historical significance.

The Cold Atmosphere:

The atmosphere on this particular Saturday exuded an icy tension as Grace Mugabe, once the epitome of loyalty to Robert Mugabe’s presidency, found herself in the company of military generals who had violently ousted him from power in November 2017. The betrayal was palpable as she mingled with the very figures responsible for her husband’s forced exit, creating a surreal and uncomfortable setting.

Controversial Connections:

Adding fuel to the already blazing controversy, Grace Mugabe was observed engaging with 40 Catholic priests. This interaction took a scandalous turn as these priests were implicated in violating the tenets of the Catholic religion by presiding over the white wedding ceremony of General Constantino Chiwenga. The general, having been divorced multiple times, contravened the Catholic doctrine, further deepening the moral quagmire surrounding the event.

Family Strife:

The repercussions of this controversial union extended beyond the immediate participants. The children of General Constantino Chiwenga from his previous marriage with Marry found themselves entangled in a three-year-long separation from their mother. The event, therefore, became a poignant reminder of the collateral damage inflicted on innocent family members.

President Mugabe’s Reaction:

In a surprising twist, President Mugabe, who had previously condemned his successor, referred to the situation as a “disgrace upon ourselves.” This statement hinted at a desire to rectify the fractured relationship between the Mugabe legacy and the current political regime. However, this sentiment was overshadowed by Grace Mugabe’s physical greeting of the man she had once labeled a child rapist in 2017, raising questions about the authenticity of her actions.

Symbolic Handshake:

The handshake between Grace Mugabe and the man she had accused of heinous crimes could be interpreted as a symbolic act of spiritual adultery. The reconciliation, seemingly driven by political expediency, underscored the complex and unpredictable nature of power dynamics in the political landscape.



Saturday’s events marked a surreal intersection of irony and betrayal, weaving a narrative that challenges the established norms of political conduct. The cold atmosphere of the day resonated with a sense of discomfort and unease as individuals associated with conflicting interests and histories converged, leaving observers to ponder the intricate tapestry of power, morality, and personal choices.

