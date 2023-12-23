Mnangagwa Unity Day Statement

As the nation commemorates Unity Day this Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implored Zimbabweans to close ranks and focus on nation building for the benefit of present and future generations.

On the 22nd of December in 1987, two political parties ZANU and PF ZAPU signed the Unity Accord, a day not merely a mark on the calendar, but a symbol of a nation’s resilience and commitment to harmony.

Thirty-six years later, Zimbabwe continues to commemorate the day, which shaped the political, social and economic landscape of the country.

In his Unity Day message, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reflected on the importance of the Unity Accord.

“The historic Unity Accord remains a guiding character of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Riding on this timeless heritage, we must accelerate the attainment of our shared national vision for inclusive development and a modernised, industrialised, prosperous and empowered society. I, therefore challenge us individually and collectively to use this important National Unity Day to re-commit ourselves to safeguarding, preserving and promoting our rich heritage for the benefit of both present and future generations. As we commemorate this National Unity Day, it is also critically important that we safeguard and advance our national interests,” said the President.

The Head of State said divisions, hatred and conflict among Zimbabweans should not be tolerated.

“Zimbabwe is a unitary state, with many cultures, languages and tribes, united under one national flag and national anthem. Our motherland is endowed with great wealth and resources, above and beneath our sacred soil. To fully exploit the opportunities before us for the benefit of all, we must close ranks and focus on nation building. The divide-and-rule tactics perpetrated during colonialism and being attempted by opportunistic neo-liberals must never be given a foothold in our country. United we stand, divided we fall. As such, let us all reject regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and all forms of violence. We have a duty and responsibility to work harder with honesty and integrity to utilise the vast opportunities that are before us. Increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy remain our collective priority.”

President Mnangagwa added that his government will continue fostering peace and unity through the national healing process which is being led by traditional leaders under the mantra ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ in the country’s development agenda.

“Our nation is moving forward with hope and determination, crafting a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no-one and no community or place behind. The national healing process led by the traditional leadership has now been fully resources as indicated in our 2024 national budget.

Community-based programmes are set to commence next year with a broad array of interventions that will involve the affected individuals and families. Under the Second Republic, it is my pledge and commitment that development will be accelerated in those areas that suffered delayed progress as a result of disturbances. This is the only way to address the needs of these affected communities for genuine and sustainable broad-based and inclusive empowerment,” he noted.

With various major projects which include construction of new clinics countrywide, the New Parliament Building, the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 Expansion, among others, President Mnangagwa noted that increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy remains his government’s priority.

