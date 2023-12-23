Seven Perish In Honda Fit Related Horror Crashes

By James Gwati- Seven people have died in separate accidents involving Honda Fit cars this week.

In the first incident, a fatal collision occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 6:30 am, involving a Honda Fit carrying four passengers travelling towards Bulawayo on 21 December.

The vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the instantaneous death of three individuals from the Toyota Aqua, including the driver and one person from the Honda Fit.

Five others sustained injuries, and the police report from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the details of the accident at the 343 km peg.

The names of the victims are yet to be disclosed.

In a separate incident on the Harare-Masvingo Road, on the same day, three individuals lost their lives in a collision between an Isuzu Rigid truck, carrying two passengers and heading towards Harare, and a Jaguar with three passengers heading towards Masvingo.

The tragic accident occurred around 1:00 am, with all three occupants of the Jaguar trapped and pronounced dead at the scene.

