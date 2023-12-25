Mzembi Endorses Rwodzi’s Focus on “Visiting Friends & Relatives” as Tourism Boosters

In a surprising turn of events, former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi has thrown his weight behind current minister Barbara Rwodzi’s strategy of targeting “Visiting Friends & Relatives” (VFRs) as a key driver of Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

This comes as a welcome endorsement, given Mzembi’s vast experience and previous criticisms of the government’s tourism policies.

Mzembi’s backing stems from a recent tweet where he commended Rwodzi’s focus on VFRs, highlighting their potential to contribute significantly to tourist numbers and spending.

He pointed out that while many VFRs may not initially come with the intention of sightseeing or engaging in traditional tourist activities, their extended stays in hotels and participation in local shops and gas stations qualify them as tourists under official definitions.

“There are potential tourists amongst returning holidaying residents but a greater number fall under the category ‘ visiting friends & relatives ‘ ..but if they spend a night or more in a hotel which many will probably do , & spend on related activities, they qualify & are captured as tourists , as travellers they will probably gas up , like any domestic tourists, do some Shopping Tourism as well. Welcoming them and establishing through a visitor entry and exit survey & database and encouraging them through a Domestic Tourism Campaign is the right thing to do. Many of the returning residents left Zimbabwe with no spending power , now they are better off so they should be the target of hospitality & education on holidaying options , along this should be a campaign on School Tourism to ” catch them young ” ! So @BarbaraRwodzi & @ZtaUpdates are on track , on point,” tweeted Mzembi.

Furthermore, Mzembi emphasized the importance of capturing data on VFRs through entry and exit surveys.

This, he suggests, would allow for tailored campaigns specifically aimed at converting these visitors into repeat tourists or even permanent residents.

He also proposed capitalizing on the improved financial situation of many returning residents by educating them on local holiday options and targeting them with hospitality packages.

Mzembi’s call for a “School Tourism” campaign to attract young VFRs adds another layer to his endorsement.

By encouraging school visits from abroad, Zimbabwe can foster lasting connections with future generations of potential tourists.

This unexpected support from Mzembi is a significant boost for Rwodzi’s VFR-centric strategy. His credibility as a former tourism chief adds weight to the argument, potentially attracting wider support from the industry and the public.

Rwodzi’s efforts to tap into the vast potential of VFRs have gained substantial momentum, potentially paving the way for a new era of growth in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

