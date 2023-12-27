Five Die In Tragic Marondera Collision Amid Multi-Vehicle Chaos

By James Gwati – A devastating collision unfolded earlier today in Marondera, resulting in the immediate loss of five lives.

The fatal incident occurred at Tannery along the Harare-Mutare Highway, involving a passenger bus, a haulage truck, and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

The intensity of the three-vehicle crash caused the bus to veer off the road and overturn dramatically.

Disturbing images circulating on social media captured the bus lying on its side, showcasing the accident’s severity.

At the scene, five individuals tragically lost their lives, with several others sustaining injuries.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, disclosed that rescue services successfully retrieved the bodies from the wreckage.

He expressed concern that the death toll might escalate as rescue teams work to extract trapped bodies from the vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the incident: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirm a fatal accident along Harare-Mutare road near Diggleford Primary School. The accident involved a bus, a haulage truck, and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. We are still gathering full information as our officers are on the ground, but what we can confirm is that we have five bodies that have been retrieved from the bus. We are yet to ascertain the total number of passengers who were on the bus.”

