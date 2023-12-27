Man Brutally Kills Boy For “Being Lazy”

In a harrowing incident that unfolded at Riverton Farm in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province, a 28-year-old man stands accused of brutally murdering a teenager whom he accused of being lazy. Talent Moyo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody until January for further trial.

The victim, identified as Mncedisi Sibanda, also hailed from the same farm. The court documents reveal that on November 9, a confrontation took place between Moyo and Sibanda, triggered by Moyo’s accusations of laziness. In an attempt to escape the escalating conflict, Sibanda fled from Moyo.

However, Moyo relentlessly pursued him and launched a violent attack. The State alleges that Moyo mercilessly kicked Sibanda multiple times all over his body and proceeded to strangle him, inflicting severe injuries. Left battered and nursing his wounds, Sibanda’s health rapidly deteriorated.

On November 27, Sibanda was urgently transported to Filabusi District Hospital as his condition worsened. Tragically, his battle for survival came to an end on November 29 as he succumbed to the injuries inflicted upon him.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities apprehended Moyo on December 11 in connection with the alleged murder. The court proceedings on Thursday saw Moyo being denied the opportunity to enter a plea, and he was subsequently remanded in custody until January 4, when the trial will continue…

